Video shows the moment a van crashes head-on into a Sarasota police crusier
The driver of a mini-van tries to make a right-hand turn, but crashes head-on into a Sarasota police cruiser with two officers inside. No one was hurt and the driver was cited for several traffic offenses.
James Litton, a deputy with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, talks on Thursday about how officers bring their personal chainsaws to help get trees off roads after Hurricane Michael tore through Middle Georgia.
A video posted to Facebook by the Fulshear, Texas police department appears to show a giant spider sneaking up to attack an officer during a traffic stop on October 10, 2018. It was actually a smaller spider creating a dash camera illusion. NO AUDIO
Bealls introduces phone chargers, Relax area, golf video game, and wider, quieter aisles in Bradenton flagship store. Remodeled store has three-day grand opening Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 18-20, at 6355 Manatee Ave. W.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the alleged killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist, took place amid Republican calls for the White House to take a harder stance against the kingdom.
Cuban diplomats and supporters disrupted a UN meeting spotlighting country's political prisoners, banging on tables and shouting in Spanish "Cuba Yes, US Blockade No!" It was impossible to hear US Deputy Ambassador Kelley Currie and other officials.
Sun Herald reporter Margaret Baker covered the murder of Alabama trans teenager Mercedes Williamson's by Josh Vallum. It helped lead to the first federal hate crime conviction in the killing of a transgender person.
