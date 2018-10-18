Video shows the moment a van crashes head-on into a Sarasota police crusier

The driver of a mini-van tries to make a right-hand turn, but crashes head-on into a Sarasota police cruiser with two officers inside. No one was hurt and the driver was cited for several traffic offenses.
