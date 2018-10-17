Bealls introduces phone chargers, Relax area, golf video game, and wider, quieter aisles in Bradenton flagship store
Bealls introduces phone chargers, Relax area, golf video game, and wider, quieter aisles in Bradenton flagship store. Remodeled store has three-day grand opening Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 18-20, at 6355 Manatee Ave. W.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the alleged killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist, took place amid Republican calls for the White House to take a harder stance against the kingdom.
Cuban diplomats and supporters disrupted a UN meeting spotlighting country's political prisoners, banging on tables and shouting in Spanish "Cuba Yes, US Blockade No!" It was impossible to hear US Deputy Ambassador Kelley Currie and other officials.
Sun Herald reporter Margaret Baker covered the murder of Alabama trans teenager Mercedes Williamson's by Josh Vallum. It helped lead to the first federal hate crime conviction in the killing of a transgender person.
SpaceX made its first West Coast landing after launching a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Base on October 7. This footage shows the launch lighting up the sky above Malibu, California. The launch sparked increased Google searches for “UFO.”
The block-long, $13. 9 million CityCentre parking garage is rising south of Bradenton City Hall and is scheduled to be completed in early 2019. Monday, the Manatee County Tourist Development Council received an update on building.
Local fishing company and restaurant owner Karen Bell said reports from the boats so far indicate this stone crab season may start a bit "off." But there's hope a change in the weather and red tide could turn things around.