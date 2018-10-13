Sarasota Bay Watch volunteers explain environmental mission

Two Sarasota Bay Watch volunteers explain the group's mission to improve local water quality by bringing more shellfish, like scallops, oysters and clams to the area. The group has released hundreds of thousands of juvenile shellfish in the water.
