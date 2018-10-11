Here’s where you can get groceries in areas hit by Hurricane Michael

The day after Hurricane Michael blasted the Florida Panhandle, power in most areas is out. Gas can be hard to find. But residents can still get groceries and maybe a grill on which to cook.
Here’s the status of major grocery sellers serving the area:
▪ Publix: All stores in affected areas opened Wednesday morning, according to a Wednesday e-mail to the Miami Herald from a Publix spokesman, who said this store list is accurate.
▪ Winn-Dixie: All stores are open except for four in Panama City and one each in: Panama City Beach; Tallahassee; Parker; Quincy; Lynn Haven; Defuniak Springs; Marianna; Dothan, Alabama; Eufaula, Alabama; Phenix City, Alabama; and Bainbridge, Georgia. The Winn-Dixie site says it’ll update this store status list regularly.
▪ Harvey’s: All stores are open except for one in Havana; four in Albany, Georgia; one each in the Georgia cities of Thomasville; Blakely; Cordele; Tifton; Americus; Nashville; Fitzgerald; McRae-Helena; and Eastman. The Harvey’s site says it’ll update this store status list regularly.
▪ Walmart, Sam’s Club and Neighborhood Market: As of 6 a.m., 61 stores were closed, including six in Tallahassee, two in Panama City, two in Panama City Beach, one each in Niceville, Pensacola, Quincy, Santa Rosa Beach and, incongruously, Pembroke Pines. The full closure list is here.
▪ Dollar General: All stores in the Panama City area, including Southport and Callaway, are closed. In the Tallahassee area, these stores are open: 15300 Blountstown Hwy; 327 W. Brevard St.; 2525 S. Monroe St., 1885 Crawfordsville Hwy; 3134 Crawfordsville Hwy; 1904 Woodville Hwy; 8875 Woodville Hwy; 4600 Crawfordville Rd.; 2201 Lake Bradford Rd.; and 4695 Blountstown Hwy. Pensacola residents, the 12325 Lillian Highway store is open, as are the ones just over the Alabama border in Lillian, Seminole and Elberta.
Grocers who wish to be included on this list, please e-mail dneal@MiamiHerald.com.
