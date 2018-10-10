What should you do if someone won’t stop bleeding? This class will train you
In response to a growing number of mass shootings, the American College of Surgeons developed Stop the Bleed, a program that teaches school employees and students how to prevent someone from bleeding to death.
Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida Panhandle as a powerful Category 4 storm with sustained winds around 155 mph. Tropical storm force winds are likely in Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.
Officials say the Manatee County Animal shelter is at "critical capacity" due to limited resources at rescues and continuing to take in an average of more than a dozen animals a day. The shelter is running several adoption specials through Oct. 31.
Interim Emergency Management Chief Steve Litschauer briefed the Manatee County Board of County Commissioners on the dangers Hurricane Michael could bring to the area. Rain isn't expected to be an issue but wind and storm surge are.
Tatum Sawgrass Marsh has key role in protection of wildlife. The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast is working to connect protected lands from the Everglades to Duette Preserve and Flatford Swamp, expanding the habitat for the Florida panther.