Manatee shelter is at ‘critical capacity.’ Here are some dogs you can adopt now

Officials say the Manatee County Animal shelter is at "critical capacity" due to limited resources at rescues and continuing to take in an average of more than a dozen animals a day. The shelter is running several adoption specials through Oct. 31.
