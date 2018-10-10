Hurricane Michael is now a very dangerous Cat 4 storm as it heads toward the Panhandle

A hard-charging Hurricane Michael strengthened to a ferocious Category 4 storm overnight, with powerful winds reaching 140 mph as it heads toward the Florida Panhandle on track to strike somewhere near Panama City Wednesday afternoon.
At 6 a.m. Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said the hurricane was located about 120 miles south, southwest of Panama City, moving north at 13 mph. In the coming hours, it could strengthen more, forecasters warned.
Hurricane-force winds extend about 45 miles from Michael’s center. Tropical storm winds reach 185 miles.
A thundering storm surge is expected up and down the coast, with nine to 13 feet of water above normal levels forecast near the Tyndall Air Force Base and between four and six feet around Cedar Key. Tropical storm-force winds should begin reaching parts of the coast within the next few hours, forecasters said.
By 7 a.m., blustery tropical storm-force conditions had already begun to spread across parts of the Gulf Coast, where many ignored evacuation warnings. About 90 miles southwest of Panama City, a NOAA buoy recorded sustained 60 mph winds and gusts up to 76 mph, forecasters said.
Dangerous storm surge is expected to stretch from Homosassa Springs to Panama City, with the hardest areas around Apalachicola Bay, where hurricane center director Ken Graham said surge could push up rivers as much as 10 to 15 miles.
As Michael churns across warm Gulf waters, forecasters warn it could strengthen even more and slam the coast with sustained winds of 145 mph. Dangerous hurricane-force winds could extend across the Panahandle and into southern Georgia and southeastern Alabama.
Throughout the week, state emergency officials have repeatedly warned residents to heed warnings to evacuate. Mandatory evacuations were ordered in Wakulla, Franklin, Gulf and Bay counties. Voluntary evacuations were issued for Santa Rosa, Hernando, Leon and Liberty counties.
