One dead and four arrested in fatal burglary pursuit overnight in Bradenton

An early morning high-speed pursuit that began on 75th Street West, ending in downtown Bradenton left one person dead and four in custody.
At about 3:30 Saturday morning, a Manatee County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling 75th Street West and observed a suspicious vehicle parked on 17th Avenue West with a lone individual sitting in the driver’s seat with the lights off. The deput turned his vehicle around and noticed four other men climbing into the SUV and took off “at a high-rate of speed,” according to the report.
Another deputy then observed the SUV speeding south on El-Conquistador Parkway while the first deputy remained at the original scene to confirm a burglary had taken place.
The suspects then made their way to 14th Street West where deputies initiated an approved pursuit at which time the SUV increased speeds to above 90 mph. The SUV turned east on 11th Avenue West and when reaching 11th Street West, lost contol and crashed into a power pole.
The SUV turned out to be stolen in a case being investigated by the Bradenton Police Department.
The driver fled the scene and deputies arrested three of the five of the suspects on site. All of the suspects are under the age of 18 and a 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, and fifth suspect later returned to the scene where he was taken into custody.
The three suspects that were hospitalized had non-life threatening injuries and all are charged with burglary, grand theft auto and further could be pending upon the completion of the investigation by the traffic homicide investigation unit.
