He was arrested for DUI, but they arrested the wrong man

Tatum Sawgrass Marsh has key role in protection of wildlife. The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast is working to connect protected lands from the Everglades to Duette Preserve and Flatford Swamp, expanding the habitat for the Florida panther.
Officer Schlling, from the Hammond Police Department, asks another officer to “hit the beat” before busting out dance moves in this video shared on October 4. The dancing happened outside Hammond Westside Montessori School in Louisiana.
A red tide that has sloshed up and down the Gulf Coast for nearly year, leaving a wake of dead sea life, murky water and stinky beaches, has now landed on the state’s most crowded shores including Miami-Dade County.
Hollywood Beach remained open as Haulover Beach in Miami-Dade was closed to swimmers citing "an abundance of caution" amid recent tests following a rare outbreak of red tide along Florida's Atlantic Coast on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.
A 44-year-old man was injured Thursday when his plane clipped a concrete piling during takeoff and crashed off of Taylor Road in Myakka City. Submitted footage filmed from State Road 64 shows smoke billowing from the site of the crash.
Manatee County Marine Rescue Chief Joe Westerman explains that beaches are closed for dangerous conditions, or high bacteria count but not just for the presence of red tide. Masses of dead fish can cause a high bacteria count.
A year after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico the island remains in a state of recovery. The official death toll now stands at 2,975, making Maria one of the deadliest natural disasters in U.S. history. Narration by Rita Moreno.