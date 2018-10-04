Smoke billows from the sight of Myakka City plane crash
A 44-year-old man was injured Thursday when his plane clipped a concrete piling during takeoff and crashed off of Taylor Road in Myakka City. Submitted footage filmed from State Road 64 shows smoke billowing from the site of the crash.
A year after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico the island remains in a state of recovery. The official death toll now stands at 2,975, making Maria one of the deadliest natural disasters in U.S. history. Narration by Rita Moreno.
Hollywood Beach remained open as Haulover Beach in Miami-Dade was closed to swimmers citing "an abundance of caution" amid recent tests following a rear outbreak of red tide along Florida's Atlantic Coast on Thursday, October 4, 2018.
Commissioner Anabelle Lima-Taub was accused by Mayor Keith London of anal bleaching. Now, she says his Domestic Violence Awareness month is like Hitler designating a day for Jews. Critics say the comment was "disgusting."
Twitter user @HeyChalice recorded video of what appears to be a Houston police officer taking photos of a woman's backside while working security at the Drake & Migos tour stop on Tuesday October 2, 2018.
A North Carolina woman left her home due to flooding caused by Hurricane Florence but asked the Humane Society of Missouri’s Disaster Response Team to check on her dog that she left behind. Rescuers found the house after three tries -- and Soshe.
A dramatic video shows residents of the Balaroa district of the Indonesian city of Palu fleeing in panic as houses collapse around them during the powerful earthquake that struck on September 28. An estimated 1,747 houses were destroyed in Balaroa.
Three astronauts, who spent 197 days on the International Space Station as part of Expedition 56, touched down in Kazakhstan on October 4. They went through “a parachute-assisted landing on the steppe of Kazakhstan," NASA said.