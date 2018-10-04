Smoke billows from the sight of Myakka City plane crash

A 44-year-old man was injured Thursday when his plane clipped a concrete piling during takeoff and crashed off of Taylor Road in Myakka City. Submitted footage filmed from State Road 64 shows smoke billowing from the site of the crash.
Puerto Rico: The Forgotten Island

A year after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico the island remains in a state of recovery. The official death toll now stands at 2,975, making Maria one of the deadliest natural disasters in U.S. history. Narration by Rita Moreno.

Ground broken for Waterside Place

Ground was broken Thursday for Waterside Place, a second town center at Lakewood Ranch. Restaurants, shopping and The Players Centre for Performing Arts will help make it a destination for the region.

