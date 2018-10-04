Ground broken for Waterside Place

Ground was broken Thursday for Waterside Place, a second town center at Lakewood Ranch. Restaurants, shopping and The Players Centre for Performing Arts will help make it a destination for the region.
By
Puerto Rico: The Forgotten Island

Latest News

Puerto Rico: The Forgotten Island

A year after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico the island remains in a state of recovery. The official death toll now stands at 2,975, making Maria one of the deadliest natural disasters in U.S. history. Narration by Rita Moreno.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Bradenton Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service