Young Bradenton father spent 10 days in jail after he was misidentified by police

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to move Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the full senate. Sen. Jeff Flake called for a delay on full senate vote so an FBI investigation can occur within the next week.
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office responded to the 7000 block of 13th Avenue East after a UPS driver found a dead female body along the road. Deputies say they believe she was dumped there after she was killed.
Several Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee walk out after Republicans vote to approve a motion to send Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court to the U.S. Senate for debate.
During a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting Friday on whether Brett Kavanaugh should be considered for the Supreme Court, Sen. Lindsey Graham praised Joe Biden, and said if he ran for president he would be hard to beat.
An interactive art exhibit called the loop opens at Burnett Park in Fort Worth. The exhibit, described as a "cross between a music box, a zoetrope and a railway handcar", lets visitors turn pictures into fairy tales.
Monica Friedlander, of Cambria, says watching Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's testimony about an alleged sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has brought back memories of her own sexual assault and harassment.
During his opening testimony at the senate judiciary committee hearing, Judge Brett Kavanaugh says the sexual assault allegation against him might prevent him from teaching again and quotes letter from former student.
Republican committee chairman Senator Chuck Grassley opening the hearings on September 27, 2018 declaring it has been a hard couple of weeks for both the Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.