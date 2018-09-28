A pig was found wandering Clearwater, police search for owner

A pig was found in a Clearwater home's garage Friday morning. Clearwater police responded and tried to find the pig's owner, but were not immediately successful. The SPCA picked up the pig.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Bradenton Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service