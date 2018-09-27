Restaurant owner excited to bring tastes of Louisiana to Palmetto

Republican committee chairman Senator Chuck Grassley opening the hearings on September 27, 2018 declaring it has been a hard couple of weeks for both the Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.
Selfie videos, male sexuality and filming young women. These themes appear in the videos and writings of Mark Judge, revealing a partial portrait of a key figure in the sexual assault accusations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, his high school friend.
The MINERVA-II1 rovers, the world’s first to land on an asteroid, transmitted images from the surface of the Ryugu asteroid on September 23. The rovers, operated by JAXA, sent images of the sun moving across the surface of Ryugu.
In a call to 911 Tuesday, a man said he thought is ex-girlfriend, Lindsay Collins, was “acting really crazy” and thought she may be intoxicated when she came to his house in what Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd called a "jealous rage."
A zoo in Melbourne, Florida released a sea turtle into the ocean for the first time on September 24. Brevard Zoo said goodbye to the 200-pound turtle Guacamole at Cocoa Beach, helping her into her natural habit.
