Residents oppose flyover between Palmetto and Bradenton
Residents lined up Monday to oppose the construction of a flyover, or elevated bridge, between Palmetto and Bradenton. The Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization is studying options on replacing the DeSoto Bridge on the table.
The New York City Police Department posted video asking for help identifying a man who they say grabbed a woman's buttocks as she walked down a subway staircase August 31, 2018 inside of the Grand Central/42 Street subway station.
A two-headed copperhead snake was discovered in a garden in northern Virginia, according to JD Kleopfer of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. Kleopfer said two-headed snakes normally don’t live very long in the wild.
A pair of deer in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, took shelter from bad weather in a building site, before becoming trapped in floodwater with no way to get out. Zoneton Fire Protection District members were able to help as seen in video on September 23.
Cosmo the Cougar, mascot of Brigham Young University, loses its head during a front flip in the end zone. Nearby staff were quick to scoop the head up for the person playing the mascot, and reattach it to the costume.
Hundreds of Puerto Ricans led a caravan on Saturday from Broward county to West Palm Beach while stopping at Mar-a-Lago, to protest the current administration's lack of aid after Hurricane Maria plowed through the island last September.
Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan and the Hornets team loaded boxes with goods for Hurricane Florence victims Friday at Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina as part of Hurricane Florence relief efforts
A protestor at a Ron DeSantis Republican rally in southern Manatee County was removed from the event after he questioned the gubernatorial candidate's donation from an activist who described former President Barack Obama using racist language.
Video footage shows three people going behind the counter at a Shell convenience station on State Road 70 in Manatee County and filling trash bags with cigarettes. Anyone with information should contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Manatee County Commissioner Charles Smith says law enforcement will pursue criminal complaints against his primary election challenger who defeated him. But just one day before Smith calls a news conference, the investigation closes with no charges.
