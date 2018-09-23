Great white shark tagged on NC coast

Katharine the great white shark pinged off Kitty Hawk, NC, on Thursday. Her whereabouts since January remain a mystery.
By
2 Supreme Court nominees. 2 delays.

Politics & Government

2 Supreme Court nominees. 2 delays.

Senate Democrats want an investigation into sexual assault allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Tensions linger from the refusal by Republicans to hold a hearing for President Obama’s nominee in 2016, Judge Merrick B. Garland.

Puerto Rico: The Forgotten Island

National

Puerto Rico: The Forgotten Island

A year after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico the island remains in a state of recovery. The official death toll now stands at 2,975, making Maria one of the deadliest natural disasters in U.S. history. Narration by Rita Moreno.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Bradenton Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service