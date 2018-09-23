Helicopter brought in to dry PGA Tour Champions golf course

Hundreds of Puerto Ricans led a caravan on Saturday from Broward county to West Palm Beach while stopping at Mar-a-Lago, to protest the current administration's lack of aid after Hurricane Maria plowed through the island last September.
A protestor at a Ron DeSantis Republican rally in southern Manatee County was removed from the event after he questioned the gubernatorial candidate's donation from an activist who described former President Barack Obama using racist language.
Video footage shows three people going behind the counter at a Shell convenience station on State Road 70 in Manatee County and filling trash bags with cigarettes. Anyone with information should contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Manatee County Commissioner Charles Smith says law enforcement will pursue criminal complaints against his primary election challenger who defeated him. But just one day before Smith calls a news conference, the investigation closes with no charges.
Senate Democrats want an investigation into sexual assault allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Tensions linger from the refusal by Republicans to hold a hearing for President Obama’s nominee in 2016, Judge Merrick B. Garland.
A year after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico the island remains in a state of recovery. The official death toll now stands at 2,975, making Maria one of the deadliest natural disasters in U.S. history. Narration by Rita Moreno.
President Donald Trump held a rally in Las Vegas on September 20, where he touted administration's economic achievements. He also talked about the Paris accord withdrawal, and said he is an environmentalist, but also wants to provide jobs.
At 6:43 p.m. on Thursday, Miami-Dade Transit bus no. 5197 was pulled out of Omega Fashion, a clothing store located on NW 54th and 2nd Ave, where it had been lodged against one of the building’s damaged support beams. Miami Dade Fire and Rescue.
A Crusoe Island couple, Westly Dorsch and Chasity Hewett, helped a Coast Guard crew navigate flooded streets on Wednesday, Sept. 20, to rescue their neighbors' pets stuck in homes flooded by the Waccamaw River after Hurricane Florence.
