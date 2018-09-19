Man arrested after police say he stabbed, hit girlfriend with car

President Donald Trump pledged to help the people affected by Hurricane Florence during a briefing with local and federal officials. The president arrived in North Carolina to survey damage wrought by the powerful storm.
The US Coast Guard rescued a wounded sea turtle two miles off of Plantation Key in Florida on Tuesday, September 18. Personnel with Coast Guard Station Islamorada received a call from the Marathon Turtle Hospital reporting an injured sea turtle.
Before the sexual assault accusation against Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Mr.Trump weighed in on allegations against several men, including himself. His past statements reveal a man quick to defend other men.
Police in Schenectady, New York, said a man was facing charges after he drove a dirt bike through a local Price Chopper grocery store on September 1. Traitin Knight, 23, who rode the bike, posted GoPro footage to his YouTube account.
Justin King and his sister Nichole Black lost their parents, Mark King and Debbie Ryan, during Hurricane Florence when the couple died from carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator in Loris, South Carolina.
The Fayetteville Police Department recorded aerial views of the neighborhoods surrounding the Cape Fear River and Locks Creek on Monday evening, Sept. 17, 2018. The river is expected to crest on Tuesday.
The president of Poland said he'd like the U.S. to create a permanent American base in Poland that would be named Fort Trump. Trump said that he's considering the idea and that Poland has offered more than $2 billion to the U.S. to pay for it.