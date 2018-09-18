Iowa State golfer found dead at golf course, suspect charged

A homeless man was arrested and charged for the murder of Iowa State golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena. Harley Thornton, who was also golfing, called police when he found her bag unattended. She was 22.
