A look at red tide on Manatee County beaches Sept. 15, 2018

Red tide has again washed up several dead fish onto Anna Maria Island beaches in Manatee County on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Bradenton Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service