A look at red tide on Manatee County beaches Sept. 15, 2018

Six children and one adult were injured when a camel ran amok at a circus in Pittsburgh on Sunday, September 16. Video taken from the crowd by Aliquippa man Ronald Smith shows the camel bucking and running with a woman still on its back.
Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Jordon Shevlin, a rescue swimmer from Air Station Atlantic City, NJ., gets battered and buffeted to investigate a truck caught in dangerous flooding in the wake of Hurricane Florence, Sept. 16, 2018.
The National Hurricane Center said on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, that excessive amounts of rain are still being dumped in North Carolina and the effect is expected to be "catastrophic." Here are scenes from flooding in Jacksonville, N.C.
Isaac came to life — and the nation’s attention — on Sept. 7 as a depression far out in the Atlantic. The system grew into a named tropical storm last Saturday afternoon and flared up to a Category 1 hurricane Sunday night .
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.