Watch as Coast Guard rescues 5 from capsized boat

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued five boaters from a 24-foot boat that capsized 24 miles southwest of the Withlacoochee River. A pilot said the boaters did everything right by wearing their life jackets and activating a location beacon.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Bradenton Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service