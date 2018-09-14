Alan Jackson’s son-in-law dies in slip and fall accident in Florida

Country star Alan Jackson’s son-in-law Samuel “Ben” Selecman died Wednesday in Jupiter after falling on a boat dock while helping a woman onto a boat.
Selecman, 28, an assistant district attorney in Nashville, died of “severe traumatic head injuries” in the fall, Jackson posted on his website Thursday. He married Mattie Jackson, eldest daughter of Jackson and wife Denise, in October 2017.
“He was really a rising star and I’m sick that we lost him, but I’m grateful for every day that he worked for us because he was great,” Davidson District Attorney Glenn Funk told The Tennessean.
Selecman earned his law degree at the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law, according to his Facebook page and Jackson’s website.
His wife, Mattie, didn’t follow her father into the music business, but rather was the owner of the Nashville restaurant Salt & Vine, until its closing in June. Jackson, one of the biggest country stars in the 1990s for his traditional sound, had hits with “I’ll Go On Loving You,” “Gone County” and “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning),” a calming balm that hit No. 1 in 2002 and was inspired by 9/11.
Jackson’s post didn’t offer details about what Selecman was doing in the West Palm Beach area but said, “the Jackson and Selecman families ask for — and appreciate — prayers during this difficult time.”
