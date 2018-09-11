17 years later, Manatee still remembers

Scientists filmed inside the eye of Hurricane Florence on September 10, as parts of the country braced itself for the impact of the Category 4 storm this week. This video was captured by scientist Heather Holbach for the Hurricane Research Division.
The National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. update on Monday showed Hurricane Florence's track shifting slightly north, placing landfall anywhere from Charleston, S.C., to Virginia. It's could be a Category 4 at landfall, NHC says.
Hurricane Florence could impact Beaufort and Jasper counties and Gov. McMaster has ordered a mandatory evacuation starting Tuesday at 12 p.m. Here are five things you need to know before an evacuation.