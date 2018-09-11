They thought it was a pen dispenser. It was a crack pipe vending machine.
The Town of Brookhaven in New York held a press conference on September 10, 2018 announcing that authorities had found and removed a crack pipe vending machine outside of a store. Initially, the machine was reported as a pen dispenser.
Police in Tampa, Florida, were offering a reward of $3,000 for help “smoking out” five suspected cigar thieves who were recorded taking nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from a store in Ybor City on August 31.
The Penny Hoarder founder says entrepreneurs have to push past their fear when starting a new business. Kyle Taylor discussed his path to success this week during a Headliners Luncheon hosted by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce at Lakewood Ranch.
The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Florence could make landfall anywhere from just south of Myrtle Beach, S.C., to the Pamlico Sound in N.C. The storm could be a Category 4 when it reaches the Carolinas, NHC says.
Scientists filmed inside the eye of Hurricane Florence on September 10, as parts of the country braced itself for the impact of the Category 4 storm this week. This video was captured by scientist Heather Holbach for the Hurricane Research Division.