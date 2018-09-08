By the end of Saturday, three named storms will be intensifying in the Atlantic, forecasters say

The tropics are increasingly active this weekend — as one might expect in September during hurricane season — with two named storms and one expected to gain a name sometime Saturday.

In its 8 a.m. advisory on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Florence, which had weakened a bit due to wind shear, is rebounding as predicted. Maximum sustained winds are currently at 65 mph and the storm is moving west at 9 mph southeast of Bermuda. Conditions are such that Florence “is expected to become a major hurricane again early next week,” the center said.

Florence is still not expected to be a threat to South Florida, but with potential winds of 145 mph sometime Thursday, residents of the Carolinas ought to watch its movement closely over the next few days.

Newly minted Tropical Storm Helene is also gaining speed and intensity, moving westward at 13 mph toward the southern Cabo Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph — moving 1 mph faster than 11 p.m. Friday with winds having grown 5 mph. Helene is within 300 miles from the islands and its tropical storm conditions are expected to begin impacting them Saturday night. But increasing wind shear, as Helene drifts further west, should weaken her at the start of the work week. Helene is expected to become more of a sea event than land event.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 9 is expected to become a tropical storm by late Saturday afternoon, at which point it would be named Isaac. The storm continues moving west, northwest in the eastern Atlantic, more than 1,500 miles east of the Windward Islands. Depression 9 had maximum sustained winds at 35 mph — just 4 mph under the threshold to become a named storm.

It’s still too early to forecast whether Isaac could be a threat to South Florida.

Speaking of South Florida, some strong thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Miami forecasts.

Thought chances are set at 50 percent, the concerns are “frequent lightning strikes, brief periods of heavy rain, and gusty winds.” Some areas could flood in the afternoon and early evening and wind gusts could top 50 mph.

The good news, the high temp is 86 degrees and the heat index is under 90.