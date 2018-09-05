Red tide conditions improve on Manatee County beaches following Tropical Storm Gordon
Tropical Storm Gordon may have helped push red tide conditions away from Manatee County beaches after Labor Day, researchers say, but a shift in wind direction can bring it all back onto local shores soon.
Infowars' Alex Jones criticized the Democratic Party, large corporations and leading tech companies for silencing "conservative, nationalist and populist voices" ahead of midterms outside a Senate hearing room on September 5, 2018.
Miami Beach police arrested Diego Berrio and Edwin Giraldo-Cortez, a pair of priests from an Arlington Heights, IL, rectory, for lewd and lascivious behavior on South Beach’s Ocean Drive Monday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall near the Alabama-Mississippi border late on September 4, bringing heavy winds, intense rain and storm surges. At least one person died and around 21,000 were without power due to the storm.
Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jamie Guttenberg who was killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., left, attempts to shake hands with President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, right.
Tropical Storm Gordon swept over south Florida on September 3, dumping torrential rains across the peninsula and the keys. Gordon is now expected to become a hurricane just before landfall on late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
Tropical Storm Gordon barreled toward the central Gulf states on September 4, and was expected to reach hurricane strength before landfall late in the evening. The National Hurricane Center issued storm surge and storm advisories.
