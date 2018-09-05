Red tide conditions improve on Manatee County beaches following Tropical Storm Gordon

Tropical Storm Gordon may have helped push red tide conditions away from Manatee County beaches after Labor Day, researchers say, but a shift in wind direction can bring it all back onto local shores soon.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Bradenton Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service