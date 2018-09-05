David Beckham announces name, logo for new MLS team in Miami

Tropical Storm Gordon swept over south Florida on September 3, dumping torrential rains across the peninsula and the keys. Gordon is now expected to become a hurricane just before landfall on late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jamie Guttenberg who was killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., left, attempts to shake hands with President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, right.
Tropical Storm Gordon barreled toward the central Gulf states on September 4, and was expected to reach hurricane strength before landfall late in the evening. The National Hurricane Center issued storm surge and storm advisories.
Mote Marine Lab’s Stranding Investigations Program received a call about a beached pygmy killer whale on Longboat Key. Staff responded to the distressed animal and were able to transport the whale to Mote's Jane’s Refuge Dolphin & Whale Hospital
Rain from Tropical Storm Gordon and red tide kept Labor Day crowds away from Manatee Public Beach on Monday. The parking lot and shoreline saw only a light crowd late Monday morning before storms rolled in.
Footage from a police helicopter shows a shootout between Texas State Troopers and a suspect in San Antonio on Feb. 18. The footage shows a trooper shot in the arm by Ernest Manuel Montelongo, who fled after being stopped for a traffic violation.
National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham gave an update on Tropical Storm Gordon in the early morning of September 4, 2018. Some areas could get 4 to 8 inches of rain along the coast of Alabama and Mississippi.
Brian Saltalamacchia and his sons prepare for flooding they expect to get in their home from Tropical Storm Gordon. Saltalamacchia lives in a low-lying area in Bay St. Louis and was filing around 60-70 sand bags to protect his home.
This tiny bear cub was found by a hiker's dog near the western North Carolina town of Saluda. A veterinarian believes that the 3-month-old, 5 pound cub had not eaten in weeks. A game warden placed the cub with a rehab center.
A woman in Zebulon, North Carolina saw this puppy, now called Nash, on a small island of dry land. He was tied to a tree. After rescuing him, she gave him to the SPCA of Wake County who is now nursing him back to health.
As Tropical Storm Gordon brought wind and rain to downtown Pensacola, Florida, Gulf Power tweeted this video on September 4, 2018. The storm is expected to make landfall late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
