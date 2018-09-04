Third pygmy whale, nicknamed ‘Bolt,’ joins ‘Thunder’ and ‘Lightning’ at Mote

Mote Marine Lab’s Stranding Investigations Program received a call about a beached pygmy killer whale on Longboat Key. Staff responded to the distressed animal and were able to transport the whale to Mote's Jane’s Refuge Dolphin & Whale Hospital
