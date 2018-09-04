Tow truck driver chased, robbed by knife wielding man

Tropical Storm Gordon swept over south Florida on September 3, dumping torrential rains across the peninsula and the keys. Gordon is now expected to become a hurricane just before landfall on late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
Brian Saltalamacchia and his sons prepare for flooding they expect to get in their home from Tropical Storm Gordon. Saltalamacchia lives in a low-lying area in Bay St. Louis and was filing around 60-70 sand bags to protect his home.
This tiny bear cub was found by a hiker's dog near the western North Carolina town of Saluda. A veterinarian believes that the 3-month-old, 5 pound cub had not eaten in weeks. A game warden placed the cub with a rehab center.
A woman in Zebulon, North Carolina saw this puppy, now called Nash, on a small island of dry land. He was tied to a tree. After rescuing him, she gave him to the SPCA of Wake County who is now nursing him back to health.
A family kayaking on Mosquito Lagoon in Florida got lost Sunday night and was rescued after dark when a medic leaped from a helicopter to help them reach a boat, video posted by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows.
Aretha Franklin's casket arrived on August 31, 2018 at Detroit's Greater Grace Temple for her funeral. Guests in attendance included Smokey Robinson, Bill Clinton, Ariana Grande, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, the Rev. Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson.
West Nile Virus can be deadly — but only one in five people who are infected by a mosquito bite will develop any symptoms, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Here's what to look for.