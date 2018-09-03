Gordon isn’t the only tropical storm in the Atlantic. Here’s what’s brewing

As Tropical Storm Gordon drenches South Florida, there’s more bad weather brewing in the Atlantic Ocean. Another tropical storm, dubbed Florence, is churning roughly 1,500 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

Luckily for Florida residents, Florence isn’t expected to hit the Sunshine State. The storm is on track to continue moving west-northwest toward the island of Bermuda through Thursday morning. Florence’s sustained winds have reached nearly 65 mph and the storm is expected to grow stronger later today, according to the National Hurricane Center. Starting Tuesday, however, Florence is forecast to begin weakening.

Tropical Storm Florence is moving in the direction of Bermuda. National Hurricane Center

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Florence isn’t currently a threat to land and it’s still unclear what impact the storm will have on Bermuda. The storm is currently causing rough seas in part of the eastern Atlantic Ocean, which can affect shipping, according to AccuWeather.

Further east, a tropical wave has produced thunderstorms off the western coast of Africa. The wave is located more than 400 miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center. Chances that the wave will turn into a tropical storm remain low.