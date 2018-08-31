Star-studded Aretha Franklin funeral includes gold casket, pink Cadillacs

Aretha Franklin's casket arrived on August 31, 2018 at Detroit's Greater Grace Temple for her funeral. Guests in attendance included Smokey Robinson, Bill Clinton, Ariana Grande, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, the Rev. Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson.
By
CDC: What is suicide?

Health News

CDC: What is suicide?

Suicide is a serious public health problem that can have lasting harmful effects on individuals, families, and communities. https://www.cdc.gov/