Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum wins democratic nomination for governor over Gwen Graham will face Ron DeSantis in November.
What to do after a data breach

Did you get a notice that says your personal information was exposed in a data breach? Visit IdentityTheft.gov/databreach to learn what you can do to protect your identity.