Manatee County holds press conference to update response to red tide

President Donald Trump announced a trade "understanding" with Mexico that could lead to an overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement on August 27, 2018. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto joined by speakerphone.
These goats were found terrified on the subway tracks in Brooklyn, NY. Farm Sanctuary Board Member Tracey Stewart and her husband Jon helped to rescue them and get them to a sanctuary in Watkins Glen, NY.
This timelapse video, taken on August 24 between 6:20 am to 7:30 pm, shows Hurricane Lane hitting Kaneohe Bay, Oahu, Hawaii. Hurricane Lane was downgraded to a tropical storm on Friday afternoon, August 24.
Two people were killed and nine others injured by gunfire Sunday when a gunman opened fire at a restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida, that was hosting a live video gaming event, according to Sheriff Mike Williams of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Witnesses recounted the deadly shooting on August 26, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida during a "Madden NFL 19" video game tournament held in a gaming bar at the mall. A shooting survivor said the gunman was walking backward as he fired shots.
Local business owner Sherman Baldwin attended a red tide town hall meeting hosted by Rep. Joe Gruters and Rep. Margaret Good. He said he wanted to know what he could do for his vulnerable employees depending on the income he provides.
The Pocket neighborhood in Sacramento was identified by the local vector control district as an area of concern for West Nile virus in June 2018. The district is considering aerial spraying in the area.
CBP is using facial biometrics to confirm traveler identities and protect the nation from potential threats. Officials say a team at Washington Dulles International Airport recently intercepted an imposter posing as a French citizen.