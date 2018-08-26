Three Dead, Including the Gunman, in Shooting at Florida Gaming Tournament

Two people were killed and nine others injured by gunfire Sunday when a gunman opened fire at a restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida, that was hosting a live video gaming event, according to Sheriff Mike Williams of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
By
Famed playwright Neil Simon dead at 91

Latest News

Famed playwright Neil Simon dead at 91

Playwright Neil Simon is dead at 91 after complications from pneumonia. Simon is well known for comedy hits like“The Odd Couple,” “Barefoot in the Park” and the “Brighton Beach” trilogy.

Manafort found guilty of eight charges

Latest News

Manafort found guilty of eight charges

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty of eight financial crime charges. The judge declared a mistrial on 10 other counts after the jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict.