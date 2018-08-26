Multiple fatalities reported from mass shooting at Jacksonville video game tournament

A mass shooting at a Jacksonville, Fla., video game tournament has killed at least four people and wounded others, according to officials.
Manafort found guilty of eight charges

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty of eight financial crime charges. The judge declared a mistrial on 10 other counts after the jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

NOAA scientists intercept eye of Hurricane Lane

NOAA scientists got an up-close-and-personal look at Hurricane Lane August 21, as the agency’s P-3 Hurricane Hunter took off to intercept the storm’s eye. Hurricane warnings have been issued for the Big Island as Lane approaches.