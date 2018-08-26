Famed playwright Neil Simon dead at 91

Local business owner Sherman Baldwin attended a red tide town hall meeting hosted by Rep. Joe Gruters and Rep. Margaret Good. He said he wanted to know what he could do for his vulnerable employees depending on the income he provides.
The Pocket neighborhood in Sacramento was identified by the local vector control district as an area of concern for West Nile virus in June 2018. The district is considering aerial spraying in the area.
CBP is using facial biometrics to confirm traveler identities and protect the nation from potential threats. Officials say a team at Washington Dulles International Airport recently intercepted an imposter posing as a French citizen.
David Shapiro, a Democrat challenger of Vern Buchanan's seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, held a protest outside the congressman's Sarasota office Thursday demanding he disclose the terms of a controversial yacht loan.
An off-duty Tampa police officer was fishing with a friend when they saw a man jump from the Gandy Bridge. They held the man above water for about 30 minutes waiting for marine units to arrive, according to police.