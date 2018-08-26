Famed playwright Neil Simon dead at 91

Playwright Neil Simon is dead at 91 after complications from pneumonia. Simon is well known for comedy hits like“The Odd Couple,” “Barefoot in the Park” and the “Brighton Beach” trilogy.
By
Manafort found guilty of eight charges

Latest News

Manafort found guilty of eight charges

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty of eight financial crime charges. The judge declared a mistrial on 10 other counts after the jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict.