Red tide brings thousands of dead fish to downtown Sarasota waterways

Rampant red tide has been bringing heaps of dead fish into downtown Sarasota waterways and marinas, prompting hotels and other businesses to contract cleanup help.
Manafort found guilty of eight charges

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty of eight financial crime charges. The judge declared a mistrial on 10 other counts after the jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

NOAA scientists intercept eye of Hurricane Lane

NOAA scientists got an up-close-and-personal look at Hurricane Lane August 21, as the agency’s P-3 Hurricane Hunter took off to intercept the storm’s eye. Hurricane warnings have been issued for the Big Island as Lane approaches.