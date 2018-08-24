Birds are getting sick from red tide, and it may get much worse

David Shapiro, a Democrat challenger of Vern Buchanan's seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, held a protest outside the congressman's Sarasota office Thursday demanding he disclose the terms of a controversial yacht loan.
An off-duty Tampa police officer was fishing with a friend when they saw a man jump from the Gandy Bridge. They held the man above water for about 30 minutes waiting for marine units to arrive, according to police.
NOAA scientists got an up-close-and-personal look at Hurricane Lane August 21, as the agency’s P-3 Hurricane Hunter took off to intercept the storm’s eye. Hurricane warnings have been issued for the Big Island as Lane approaches.
Video released by the Broward Sheriff's Office show law officers entering the school shortly after Nikolas Cruz opening fire killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14, 2018.