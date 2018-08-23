Watch Shapiro demand yacht loan transparency amid protestors

David Shapiro, a Democrat challenger of Vern Buchanan's seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, held a protest outside the congressman's Sarasota office Thursday demanding he disclose the terms of a controversial yacht loan.
NOAA scientists got an up-close-and-personal look at Hurricane Lane August 21, as the agency’s P-3 Hurricane Hunter took off to intercept the storm’s eye. Hurricane warnings have been issued for the Big Island as Lane approaches.

A powerful earthquake has shaken eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in Caracas. Terrified residents and workers quickly left buildings throughout the capital, gathering on sidewalks and parks.