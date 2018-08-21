A woman was killed during alligator attack on Hilton Head. Here’s what we know

A woman was killed early Monday morning during an alligator attack on Hilton Head. The woman was walking her dog near a lagoon in Sea Pines when the attack occurred, police say.
By
Whopper of an armed robbery at Miami Burger King

Miami police are looking for the armed robber who hit the Burger King at the corner of Northwest 54th Street and Seventh Avenue just after closing time on July 30th. He got some cash being counted in the office as well as cash from the store safe.

Elon Musk’s highs and lows

Serial entrepreneur Elon Musk wants to fundamentally change the way we live. But his path to success has been characterized by both great accomplishments and flirtations with failure.