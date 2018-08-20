Whopper of an armed robbery at Miami Burger King

Miami police are looking for the armed robber who hit the Burger King at the corner of Northwest 54th Street and Seventh Avenue just after closing time on July 30th. He got some cash being counted in the office as well as cash from the store safe.
By
