Elon Musk’s highs and lows

Residents of the Wild Oak Bay waterfront community in Bayshore Gardens are dealing with the rotting smell and sight of the thousands of dead fish of all sizes that have washed on up the Sarasota Bay shore.
Surveillance video from an Aldi grocery store in Cooper City shows an elderly woman shopping while her purse sits just inches away from her in a shopping cart. The thief reaches into the victim’s purse, grabs the victim's wallet and flees the store.
An officer from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office talked about how he rescued a 3 year old girl from a hot car. He grabbed her and put her in his air conditioned patrol car and she slowly began to show signs of life.
Sacramento Police body cam released Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, shows the arrest of George Knox, who died in custody July 31. He allegedly had a "sandwich size plastic bag" in his throat, according to the department.