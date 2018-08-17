Meet the District 5 school board candidates

A former Bradenton official is challenging John Colon for his seat on the School District of Manatee County.
By
Florida deputy saves toddler from hot car

Latest News

Florida deputy saves toddler from hot car

An officer from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office talked about how he rescued a 3 year old girl from a hot car. He grabbed her and put her in his air conditioned patrol car and she slowly began to show signs of life.