Bayshore Gardens residents dealing with thousands of dead fish along Sarasota Bay shore
Residents of the Wild Oak Bay waterfront community in Bayshore Gardens are dealing with the rotting smell and sight of the thousands of dead fish of all sizes that have washed on up the Sarasota Bay shore.
Residents in Manatee County’s Whitfield/Bayshore Gardens neighborhood woke up to thousands of dead fish and a dead shark in their backyards in Bowlees Creek after the red tide carnage started to flow into the waterway from Sarasota Bay Wednesday.