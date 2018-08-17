Here are the winners of the 2018 Manatee Small Business Awards

Highlights from the 2018 Manatee Small Business Awards, sponsored by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce. The ceremony was held on Friday, August 17 at Manatee Performing Arts Center.
By
Florida deputy saves toddler from hot car

Latest News

Florida deputy saves toddler from hot car

An officer from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office talked about how he rescued a 3 year old girl from a hot car. He grabbed her and put her in his air conditioned patrol car and she slowly began to show signs of life.