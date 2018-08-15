A trucker pulled over to take a nap. The move almost cost him his life, cops say

A Florida truck driver was in the middle of his shift last week when he had a terrifying experience.
Luis Ruiz told authorities that he was driving along mile marker 70 on Interstate 75 in Collier County last Thursday morning when he felt the urge to sleep so he pulled over into a recreation area.
While napping, Ruiz was violently awakened by two people who dragged him from his cab and began beating him, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the newly released 911 call, the Pembroke Pines man was also shot, and could barely tell the dispatcher what had happened.
“I can’t breathe,” he repeats on the call, obviously in pain.
“Do you know who did this to you?” the operator asks. “Do you know where you got shot?”
No response, just groans.
The Naples Daily News contacted the victim on Monday and he declined to speak, saying he was still in pain.
According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office incident report Ruiz was shot in the shoulder.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 239-252-9300.
Comments