Red tide lingers on Anna Maria Island, afflicts Palma Sola Causeway
More than a week into the the invasion of red tide on Manatee County beaches, it shows few signs of leaving, although cleanup crews reported finding fewer dead fish. Palma Sola Causeway on Monday was a stinky mess.
A group of women riding an inflatable rainbow unicorn got stuck in a weedy lake in Minnesota, prompting a rescue from Chisago County Sheriff deputies on August 11. Deputies were driving by Fish Lake, near Stark, Minnesota when they spotted the women.
White nationalists rallied in Washington, D.C. to mark the one-year anniversary of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va. For the Unite the Right 2 rally, nearly 30 white nationalists marched to Lafayette Park.
The Mendocino Complex fire, the largest in California’s history, had scorched a total of 328,226 acres by August 11, authorities reported. This video shows an aerial water drop on the Mendocino Complex fires.
Demonstrators marched through Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 12 for the one-year anniversary of the Unite the Right rally. Police blocked off 4th Street at Water Street to stop people from going to the exact spot. Warning: strong language.
At least 500 people gathered on Anna Maria Island Sunday morning as part of the statewide “Hands Along the Water" event. Over 30 Florida beaches had demonstrations, which lasted 15 minutes, to bring awareness to the devastating red tide.
Thousands of fish continue to wash ashore in Manatee County as a result of a persistent red tide algae bloom. Manatee County workers are using tractors with sweeping attachments to collect the fish from the beaches.
A submitted snapchat video shows a dog and an alligator who came into contact with one another at Barefoot Landing in South Carolina. The interaction resulted in the alligator attempting to attack the dog.
A new installation at The Ringling, titled VOLUMES, connects sight and sound in a stunning way. Musicians from across the country are coming to perform in the room during a month-long showcase, which runs August 12 through September 9, 2018.
Ashley Zalkin, 28, of Myakka City, started her Jel Shot Co. business three years ago. She offers vegan, gluten-free, alcoholic gelatin mixes that don't require refrigeration and has partnered with shark tank investor Kevin Harrington.