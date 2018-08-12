‘Hands Along the Water’ demonstration against red tide brings hundreds to Anna Maria Island
At least 500 people gathered on Anna Maria Island Sunday morning as part of the statewide “Hands Along the Water" event. Over 30 Florida beaches had demonstrations, which lasted 15 minutes, to bring awareness to the devastating red tide.
Thousands of fish continue to wash ashore in Manatee County as a result of a persistent red tide algae bloom. Manatee County workers are using tractors with sweeping attachments to collect the fish from the beaches.
A submitted snapchat video shows a dog and an alligator who came into contact with one another at Barefoot Landing in South Carolina. The interaction resulted in the alligator attempting to attack the dog.
A new installation at The Ringling, titled VOLUMES, connects sight and sound in a stunning way. Musicians from across the country are coming to perform in the room during a month-long showcase, which runs August 12 through September 9, 2018.
Ashley Zalkin, 28, of Myakka City, started her Jel Shot Co. business three years ago. She offers vegan, gluten-free, alcoholic gelatin mixes that don't require refrigeration and has partnered with shark tank investor Kevin Harrington.
More than 7 tons of cocaine seized in international waters in the Eastern Pacific Ocean from early June to mid-July was offloaded by the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk (WMEC 913) Thursday in Port Everglades.