What’s the fishing like out there? Fishing boat captain tells you

Capt. Curtis Hightower of Egmont Adventures talks about the water conditions and fishing in the Egmont area.
By
Police officer rescues dog stranded at dog park

Pets

Police officer rescues dog stranded at dog park

A pup lost its way after it was swimming after ducks and got stranded in the pond at a Myrtle Beach, S.C., dog park Wednesday. A Myrtle Beach police officer paddled out and rescued the stranded dog at Barc Park South.