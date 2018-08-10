What’s the fishing like out there? Fishing boat captain tells you

A new installation at The Ringling, titled VOLUMES, connects sight and sound in a stunning way. Musicians from across the country are coming to perform in the room during a month-long showcase, which runs August 12 through September 9, 2018.
Ashley Zalkin, 28, of Myakka City, started her Jel Shot Co. business three years ago. She offers vegan, gluten-free, alcoholic gelatin mixes that don't require refrigeration and has partnered with shark tank investor Kevin Harrington.
More than 7 tons of cocaine seized in international waters in the Eastern Pacific Ocean from early June to mid-July was offloaded by the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk (WMEC 913) Thursday in Port Everglades.
A pup lost its way after it was swimming after ducks and got stranded in the pond at a Myrtle Beach, S.C., dog park Wednesday. A Myrtle Beach police officer paddled out and rescued the stranded dog at Barc Park South.