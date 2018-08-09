NCAA takes aim at fixing college basketball corruption with major rule changes
The NCAA announced major changes to its rules in an effort to crack down on college basketball corruption. The changes include players being able to hire an agent, and being able to return to school if they're not drafted into the NBA.
Avery Price, 10-year-old Tennessee boy, was filmed holding himself up with his wheelchair to stand for the national anthem. The video went viral across the web, with hundreds of people saying it was an inspirational and patriotic show of support.
Police in Miami, Florida,+ practice what to do in mass shootings with a new virtual reality technology that creates lifelike training scenarios. How officers react changes the high-definition simulation’s results.
A helicopter tries to protect homes and other structures on New Long Valley Road from the spread of the Ranch Fire in Lake County on Monday, August 6, 2018. Nearby, the the fire's desolation is visible in valleys throughout the area.
A fast-moving brush fire in California’s Cleveland National Forest forced evacuations on August 6. This footage shows the Holy Fire burning from Santiago Peak East in Cleveland National Forest from Monday afternoon to night.
Nearly 100 people died after a magnitude 7.0 temblor hit Lombok on August 5, 2018. Videos showed buildings destroyed there, as well as people fleeing hotels in neighboring Bali and evacuating the Gili Islands.