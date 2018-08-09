NCAA takes aim at fixing college basketball corruption with major rule changes

The NCAA announced major changes to its rules in an effort to crack down on college basketball corruption. The changes include players being able to hire an agent, and being able to return to school if they're not drafted into the NBA.
What can you do to stop animal abuse?

Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

Helicopter attacks California wildfire

A helicopter tries to protect homes and other structures on New Long Valley Road from the spread of the Ranch Fire in Lake County on Monday, August 6, 2018. Nearby, the the fire's desolation is visible in valleys throughout the area.